Lanaizoilamichel
Awesome place to shop at, love the exotic strains and the bud tenders are always super friendly.
5.0
10 reviews
This place is absolutely amazing highly recommended
I love this place! The staff are fantastic, excellent product, comfy storefront. Best dispensary in Denver area!
Getting the best products for the best price always a great selection to choose from and a super helpful staff always welcoming and friendly! 10/10 would recommend to a friend
Love the fact that this is a medical only dispensary. Staff is amazing and they are always trying to help you get what you want or need.
The staff is always friendly, and they always have an amazing selection. Anything that has THC in they, they probably sell it!
Place is ku good staff great buds I like it and would recommend going here if you have your med card cheap price also
I think this location is amazing, these guy know what they are talking about. They don't just treat you like a number, but like family. Fast, friendly, and professional. They have a great selection of different products. I've been to many different dispensaries, and this place is a one stop shop! Tha is guys, your the shit!!
What an amazing first experience at Leiffa. Inside is so pretty, not what I was expecting. The staff is super sweet and accommodating and all prices are displayed nicely. Even gives you breakdown of pricing if it’s your first time. Very nifty and transparent!! Got some Cookies and Lamb’s breath for my nerves and anxiety. Thanks Leiffa!
I love this place. Staff is great. Selections is awsome as is the advise.