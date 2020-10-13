FLAVORS OUR THING Voted the #1 sativa menu in the world, The team of industry legends behind Lemonnade are proud to deliver a menu of truly unique sativa-leaning, flavor-forward cannabis products—the result of meticulous genetics and expert breeding. The sister brand to Cookies, Lemonnade is the highest form of the grower’s art. A sativa focused family of strains and products created for those in search of an upbeat and euphoric experience. The company and its overall vertical integration and seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step – from cultivation and production to retail experience. Founded in 2015 by Berner and Brett Wilson aka Growing Passion, Lemonnade is known for its exclusive collabs with world-renowned artists and personalities including Rick Ross, Michael Corleone, and Run The Jewels. Lemonnade, similar to it’s sister brand Cookies, has created a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise; and expert menu of flavor-forward products for the ultimate sativa experience.