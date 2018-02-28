v........c on July 22, 2019

I've been in so many dispensaries, I could make top five lists for a few different catagories! Kolas would definitely make the top five for best designed dispensaries, best displays, and most resources for new patients! If you’re looking for a place that doesn’t look like a “classic” dispensary, a place that’s good for new users, or a place that can help you try something new, Kolas will be the place for you! They have many return customers and regulars who come back time and again for their great selection and prices, but they a lo get a lot of new recreational users because they are really helpful and they way their products are displayed makes it easy to really see everything they have in an accessible way! Cannabis use is sometimes overwhelming, but Kolas has many different tools for new users, including people like me! I am a brand ambassador for Heavy Hitters, a vape cartridge company! I come to the store once a month to bring customers swag, deals, and educational information! I love spending time at this dispensary, and I know you will too! Check it out!