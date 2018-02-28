D........r
As a Heavy Hitter’s Brand Ambassador I frequent Golden Health and Wellness on a regular basis. We work in the industry but at the end of the day we are consumers first and foremost and every experience I’ve enjoyed at Golden have me leaving with a smile on my face and happy thoughts. Whether it’s shopping, doing a Patient Appreciation Day, or just stopping in to say ‘hi’ to the crew, everyone’s in a good mood and genuinely happy! The budtenders are canna-experts, the managers are happy and willing to help with anything, and YOU the customer will be satisfied. Love you ALL!!! -Derya | @Derzvapor