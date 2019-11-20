Since opening we have striven to provide a safe, accessible and comfortable place for medical Cannabis patients from California to acquire their medicine at an affordable cost. We are excited to continue that mission into this new era of legal, Recreational Adult-Use Cannabis, providing the same friendly & knowledgeable service and openness to people visiting us from around the world. The Leonard Moore Cooperative was established in 2009 and opened it's shop in the town of Mendocino, California in 2011. It's name and mission pay homage to Leonard Moore who was an artist, activist, and dear friend of the family who succumbed to AIDS in 1992. During that time, contraband cannabis had to be illegally obtained to help alleviate his pain and discomfort. We created and named our Cooperative, so that no one should have to suffer the consequences of the black market to obtain their medicine.