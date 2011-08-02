thelmc
Love the option to order online and pick up!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
6 reviews
Love the option to order online and pick up!
Noah is a riot, a friendly and nice guy. Medium sized selection. They tout Ingrids but frankly i wasn't impressed with that indica. Red Dragon was ok. But the best in Mendocino as far as I could tell. I'm glad I'm a member of the Co Op now. Bonus is that they allow dogs and non patients in the waiting room. I hope to see more Mendocino appellations and When in Mendocino I really want to support local growers and stores. Leonard Moore is local, and the two women we met in the street recommended them over others in town. I'm glad they did.
This place is in my top 5.
Cute place, great service, and great product!
A really nice environment with a decent selection. The staff are always friendly and great to deal with. I highly recommend LMC.
My wife and I were vacationing on the Mendonoma Coast and we forgot all but our day-trip meds at home. Found The Leonard Moore Cooperative on Leafly with good recommendations. They were right along our route south. We hit Mendocino about 945 and had some time to kill. Our son absolutely loved Out of This World shop. When we arrived at LMC, the woman (I never caught her name) was AMAZINGLY nice. Let us smell everything - ran the proper checks but yet still made me feel comfortable and my info was safe. Got some Ingrid and Moonshot. Ingrid is AMAZING - smooth cool and wonderful. Moonshot is a long-lasting medical effect. Take the time to go visit this wonderful little shop. Check out the sock shop across the street and get a sandwhich at the Deli across from the Little River Inn. Big Daddy Clone