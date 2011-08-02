BigDaddyCloner on June 17, 2014

My wife and I were vacationing on the Mendonoma Coast and we forgot all but our day-trip meds at home. Found The Leonard Moore Cooperative on Leafly with good recommendations. They were right along our route south. We hit Mendocino about 945 and had some time to kill. Our son absolutely loved Out of This World shop. When we arrived at LMC, the woman (I never caught her name) was AMAZINGLY nice. Let us smell everything - ran the proper checks but yet still made me feel comfortable and my info was safe. Got some Ingrid and Moonshot. Ingrid is AMAZING - smooth cool and wonderful. Moonshot is a long-lasting medical effect. Take the time to go visit this wonderful little shop. Check out the sock shop across the street and get a sandwhich at the Deli across from the Little River Inn. Big Daddy Clone