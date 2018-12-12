Tarasauruswrecks on September 22, 2019

The best quality flower I’ve found so far. Fresh product. Fair prices. The people there are knowledgeable and incredibly friendly. I love this place and won’t go anywhere else for my flower. Added bonuses: they’ll recycle your plastic and give you a couple bucks off your purchase if you bring in your Level420 bag each visit. They also have a punch card for $25 in store credit with 10 punches. Eighths are $35, so that’s pretty nice.