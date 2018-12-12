Julesberry
Super friendly place with great prices.
4.7
10 reviews
my most fav in the county. kind & approachable folks. the real deal🤘💜
Thank you! We look forward to your next visit!
Just paid a visit to this place, for the first time. Great flower, and pre rolls! Very nice people. All in all a great visit, I'll be going back!
Thank you so much! We appreciate your kind review :)
On my momma y’all need to go get that silverback pronto
Thank you! Come check out the Platinum Purple we have now!
This is great place to be in. Very nice folks there, really down to earth people. Just tried the northern lights, excellent creeper couch lock.
Thank you! We're glad you enjoyed it!
these guys are awesome I won't go anywhere but here they treat there people awesome.
Thank you so much!
The best quality flower I’ve found so far. Fresh product. Fair prices. The people there are knowledgeable and incredibly friendly. I love this place and won’t go anywhere else for my flower. Added bonuses: they’ll recycle your plastic and give you a couple bucks off your purchase if you bring in your Level420 bag each visit. They also have a punch card for $25 in store credit with 10 punches. Eighths are $35, so that’s pretty nice.
Thank you! We have gone down on some of our prices since you posted this so they are even better now!
love love love it here!!
We love you too!
Awesome dispensary . They have Acopulco Gold and it's the best I have found in Tulsa .
Thank you!
Very pleasant staff. Super nice and extremely helpful and accommodating. Product was good. Prices are comparable to most other places. But what definitely separates them is their customers Service and wonderful personalities.
Thank you for your sweet review. We always value your visits!