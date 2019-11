Nbassett77 on October 10, 2018

Needs an option for stars to put this place on GODMODE! Hands down I don't see how this company isn't taking over the medical industry around Colorado because i've never had anything that's help my medical conditions better then the alternative medicines of medical cannabis this company can provide! I would strongly recommended the clinical extracts of cannibanoids this company can provide! No other medical or recreational despensary's, besides "Levels" medical canibis can help me treat my medicinal needs, for so many different symptoms better! #LEVELSTHC it's like they are the emergency hospital that can promise herbal healing. And especially for those who don't smoke, try their topical and edible medicines they have. I would definitely recommend anyone to go to specifically LEVELS DISPENSARY and give it a chance if you don't want to spend tons of money for doctor's to prescribe you pharmaceutical's that may lead you to even worse side effects, and destroy your the health of a human body. The quality of the cannabis this company offers will put places like green solution, and native roots, and any other dispensary especially the medical dispensary,s to shame!!!! Levels provides the ultimate, and most effective natural healing remedies to healthy healing lifestyle! Thank you guys for providing the medicine you have that helps me more then anything else! Go to LEVELS or go waste your time and money i say! I promise it's "A HIGH LEVEL ESTABLISHMENT"