This is the pits of Despensories in Detroit. The absolute worst customer service you will receive . The only person that is some what friendly is the manager. The GM obviously could care less about customer service.. These people will bad mouth you when you are not there and act like it is no bug deal. BEWARE, this place is absolutley terrible. Was a loyal customer, but would never shop here again. BEWARE. There are so many other dispensaries out there to be shop at, to be treated this bad.