About this dispensary
Liberty - Detroit (Recreational)
VOTED MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE PROVISIONING CENTER STAFF IN DETROIT 2019! Liberty is located in Detroit's historical Corktown neighborhood right off of I-75 and Rosa Parks Blvd. We serve the surrounding areas including Midtown, Southwest, and New Center. Our location also lends itself to Detroit sports fans who frequent Ford Field, Comerica Park, and Little Caesars Arena. If you ever find yourself near Motor City Casino, stop by for a visit as we're only a short walk away.
Leafly member since 2018
Followers: 475
2540 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit, MI
License PC-000120
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
11am - 7pm
Photos of Liberty - Detroit (Recreational)
46 Reviews of Liberty - Detroit (Recreational)
e........s
August 26, 2021
This is the pits of Despensories in Detroit. The absolute worst customer service you will receive . The only person that is some what friendly is the manager. The GM obviously could care less about customer service.. These people will bad mouth you when you are not there and act like it is no bug deal. BEWARE, this place is absolutley terrible. Was a loyal customer, but would never shop here again. BEWARE. There are so many other dispensaries out there to be shop at, to be treated this bad.
M........n
September 13, 2020
Terrible
J........e
September 4, 2020
they don't honor the deals on this site and you try to explain and they act like your wrong even when you show them the ad. this was my favorite dispensary for edibles but I'll be going else where for better customer service.
m........a
July 9, 2020
Verified Shopper
Liked everything, first time there but I felt special as customer. From the Security guard at the door, the receptionist and the cashier. I'll definitely be returning.