I have visited almost all of the dispensaries in Hernando county and this one is my new favorite! I visited for the first time today. The dispensary is large, open, bright and cheerful. They have a display of the products and a nice waiting area. They allow visitors to come in with you and visitors who are interested in getting their medical cards can see the product display as well. The bud-tenders were extremely friendly and cheerful. I was missing the days when Trulieve had large vape carts and I was happy to see that Liberty has them! They also have the best new patient program. 30% this order and 50% off my next. I’ll definitely be back.