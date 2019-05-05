558 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 61
Show All 58
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$175
Deals
DAILY DEALS
Valid 8/27/2019 – 1/31/2020
***TODAYS DEAL*** ‼️MUNCHIE MONDAY- 10% OFF ALL EDIBLES!!‼️ ‼️EARLY BIRD & LATE NIGHT HAPPY HOUR - 10%OFF‼️ ‼️🕺💃SUNDAY FUNDAY = 10% OFF ALL DAY‼️ ‼️MUNCHIE MONDAY- 10% OFF ALL EDIBLES!!‼️ ‼️🌲TERPY TUESDAY🌲 = 10% OFF FLOWER‼️ ‼️🍯WAX-HONEY🍯 WEDS 10% OFF ALL CONCENTRATES‼️ ‼️🍺THIRSTY THURSDAY🍻 = 10% OFF CANNA DRINKS‼️ ‼️EARLY BIRD & LATE NIGHT HAPPY HOUR - 10%OFF‼️
DAILY DEALS
Valid 8/27/2019 – 1/31/2020
***TODAYS DEAL*** ‼️MUNCHIE MONDAY- 10% OFF ALL EDIBLES!!‼️ ‼️EARLY BIRD & LATE NIGHT HAPPY HOUR - 10%OFF‼️ ‼️🕺💃SUNDAY FUNDAY = 10% OFF ALL DAY‼️ ‼️MUNCHIE MONDAY- 10% OFF ALL EDIBLES!!‼️ ‼️🌲TERPY TUESDAY🌲 = 10% OFF FLOWER‼️ ‼️🍯WAX-HONEY🍯 WEDS 10% OFF ALL CONCENTRATES‼️ ‼️🍺THIRSTY THURSDAY🍻 = 10% OFF CANNA DRINKS‼️ ‼️EARLY BIRD & LATE NIGHT HAPPY HOUR - 10%OFF‼️
All Products
Select White Rhino Cartridge
from Select Oil
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Zookies
from Loudpack
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from Dime Bag
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$100½ oz
In-store only
White Rhino
from Loudpack
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Rhino
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Mochi
from Dime Bag
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mochi
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Bubba Kush
from Dime Bag
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Sherblato
from Loudpack
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Key Lime
from Loudpack
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry
from Emerald Family Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Mandarin God
from THC Design
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack Hammock
from THC Design
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet
from Cookies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Kookies
from Cookies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelatti
from Cookies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Prism Bliss CBD
from Prism Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Anarchy
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
24K
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana OG (Cypress)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Dream Queen
from Dime Bag
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Queen
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Banana Punch
from THC Design
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies (House)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Chem
from Loudpack
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato
from THC Design
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Member Berry
from THC Design
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Member Berry
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
MUNCHIE MONDAYS - 10% OFF EDIBLES
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SUNDAY FUNDAY - 10% OFF EVERYTHING
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Trinidad OG
from Unknown Brand
17.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Trinidad OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Zkittlez
from Unknown Brand
10.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fruity Pebblez
from Unknown Brand
11.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Key Lime Pie
from Unknown Brand
16.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch
from THC Design
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from THC Design
13.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour G
from Unknown Brand
25.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
from Loudpack
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Skunk
from Unknown Brand
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
XJ-13
from THC Design
30.1%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
12345 ... 14