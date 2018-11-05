saintedproduct
Edward was a great bud tender. Never made me feel rushed, was very knowledgeable about the products and over all just a great experience. Would recommend 10/10
PLEASE READ: 1.best inventory, big store, has a open atmosphere 2.cant beat the pricing 3.military discounts 4.Friendly atmosphere 5.right off freeway 6.no need to go anywhere They em, you'll like em Sincerely yours,usmc alh
Staff needs to pick up the pace.
Great location and the store was busy when we came in. Seemed like the staff was struggling to maintain the flow of patients, staff definitely needs better customer service. Oscar seemed more concerned with making conversation and trying to get a review from us versus anything else.
Oscar was very helpful and cool Af. Chill place
Jenay is AMAZING!!!!
These guys and gals are the best. Fili helped my dad and I have the best birthday ever.
Great atmosphere great flower and product in general I absolutley love this place only place I come spend my money thanks libra staff for making me always feel welcomed
I LOVE libra. They’re always so welcoming, so upbeat, so professional. They are knowledgeable and they WANT to give discounts. Every time I go in they are always giving me tasks to complete to receive a discount; which I’m grateful for since I’m on a budget and love higher quality products. Their other shop, HOTN, (cathedral city) is also always on point as well!