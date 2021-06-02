This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Lifted Meds Kalispell
The largest selection of medical cannabis that Montana has to offer NO SUCCESS WITHOUT PASSION Our mission at Lifted Meds is to provide outstanding products and unsurpassed service that, together deliver premium value to our customers. Lifted Meds has been in the industry for 10+ years and we look forward to continuously serving you.
1196 US-2, Kalispell, MT
License D-00137
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10:30am-7:30pm
10:30am-7:30pm
10:30am-7:30pm
10:30am-7:30pm
10:30am-7:30pm
10:30am-7:30pm
11:30am-5:30pm
