I've been going to lifted meds about 5 years now...They have the Best Smelling,Tasting Weed IN THE VALLEY. And I've tried them all....They are caring people in this day how everything costs so FN much...They have NOT raised their prices in fact they now have a weekly strain for 20 1/8. And it's Always two kinds and it Good Weed ...Way to go Thanks for being there lifted😊😊