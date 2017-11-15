Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Great experience and they take vertical id’s if your 21 of course
JPZ5280
on November 3, 2019
Very professional, yet still friendly & personal. Tasty flower, great prices. Whether you shop Med or Rec this is where you want to go.
Kindosha
on October 21, 2019
Not very customer service friendly here.
Dispensary said:
Hi There, We're sorry you had a negative experience at Lightshade Federal Heights. Let us know what we could have done differently to improve your visit. We'd like to invite you to come back and ask for a manager on duty so we can show you the Lightshade way. We pride ourselves on offering the best product available in the industry, along with unrivaled customer service. We'd like another chance to make things right so we hope to see you again soon.
Jasondunn491
on October 19, 2019
Ashley was super helpful, positive, transaction, and I have yet to experience a bad transaction at this location!