South Denver consumers, meet your new neighbor, Lightshade Evans! You can find us at the intersection of Evans Avenue and South Holly Street, near the bustling neighborhoods of Cherry Creek, Washington Park, and Virginia Village. Serving both recreational consumers and medical patients, Lightshade Evans is the perfect one-stop marijuana shop for South Denver residents and visitors. A few blocks off the Evans Ave exit on I-25, this location is ideal for commuters heading home from the Denver Tech Center (DTC) or downtown Denver. With Lightshade’s online pre-order system, you can be in and out in just minutes.