Lightshade Dispensary, located just off I-70 and Peoria Street, offers both medical and recreational marijuana. Our dispensary is convenient for tourists arriving at Denver International Airport (DIA) and working their way toward the city or the mountains. Cannabis customers have made Lightshade their destination of choice and for good reason. Our expert budtenders, selection of flowers, edibles, and dabs, comfortable in-store experience, dedication to community support, and our commitment to providing cannabis education and outstanding service makes Lightshade an industry leader.