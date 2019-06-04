Weed231
Pricing and quality are great 👍🏼 service was very knowledgeable and laid back. Will recommend
4.8
10 reviews
what up y'all sooo I've been going to this dispensary since day one I rep them to the fullest buds are always on point sauces send them all day carts amazing and the partner company's 207 edibles breakfast lunch and dinner and there cbd line boooomb as heck thanks Lisbon Cannabis Company BKush out
Soooooo ive gotten cheaper and better pre rolls from other places in sort of upset about the sixe first off and I think its a rip off ! IF ONLY I COULD ADD MY PICTURE IF THE DIFFERENCE IN THE ROLLS!
Sorry to hear you had a bad experience with our pre-rolls. We try really hard to provide variety in our products and strains. This includes pre-rolled products from other locals. We will take your advice and improve our pre-rolls so you can have a better product and better experience. We hope to have you as a customer again!
First time here. The bud tender was really nice and very knowledgable.The atmosphere was very relaxed,which is great. I only bought edibles this time around and so far everything I have tried has been really good.The peanut butter fudge deserves an award. It’s the best tasting edible I have ever had.I ate half a piece and it was the perfect dose. The prices are on the low side(not complaining) but the quality is not. I will definitely be going back to try some of their other offerings!
Excellent Customer Service, Super Chill Atmosphere.
Great location, set back away from main road which is great.
Great product, and quality awesome glass prices. Service was excellent. Went at night which made location seem a little creepy.
Great prices great product easy transaction. Highly recommended.
It’s a great place with great service and have very great quality products also very friendly environment great place to shop.
Great place, with some good flower for low prices. The ppl are friendly and they give out free pre rolls with an ad. Amazing ☺️