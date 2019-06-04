stacy270 on October 2, 2019

First time here. The bud tender was really nice and very knowledgable.The atmosphere was very relaxed,which is great. I only bought edibles this time around and so far everything I have tried has been really good.The peanut butter fudge deserves an award. It’s the best tasting edible I have ever had.I ate half a piece and it was the perfect dose. The prices are on the low side(not complaining) but the quality is not. I will definitely be going back to try some of their other offerings!