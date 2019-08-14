Vape Tuesday! 10% OFF
Valid 8/20/2019 – 8/21/2020
10% Off ALL Vapes
Can't be combined with any other deal
Pre-Roll Wednesdays! 10% off!
Valid 8/14/2019 – 11/26/2020
10% OFF Prerolls
Flower Thursday's! 10% OFF
Valid 8/15/2019 – 3/26/2021
10% Off all 1/8ths and Grams
Flower Fridays! 10% Off
Valid 8/16/2019 – 8/17/2020
10% Off all Flower excluding prerolls
VAPE & EDIBLE SATURDAY'S
Valid 8/17/2019 – 8/18/2020
10% Off ALL Vapes and Edibles
Edible Mondays!
Valid 8/19/2019 – 8/20/2020
ALL EDIBLES TINCTURES AND TOPICAL'S 10% OFF! Huge selection of Edibles, Creams, Topical's and Tinctures all 10% OFF!!
Can't be combined with any other deals
SUNDAY FUNDAY DEALS! 10% OFF
Valid 8/18/2019 – 8/19/2020
10% off Store Wide!!!