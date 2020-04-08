90 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 14
Show All 22
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
$25 LUNCHBOX SPECIAL (All Day)
Come in for our daily Lunchbox Special! Customers choice of any Craft Pre-Roll and 1gram (any shelf) for $25 out the door
Not applicable for discounts
$25 LUNCHBOX SPECIAL (All Day)
Come in for our daily Lunchbox Special! Customers choice of any Craft Pre-Roll and 1gram (any shelf) for $25 out the door
Not applicable for discounts
All Products
1 Ounce Shake Deal (tax included)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 ounce
$1001 ounce
Purple Punch Value (tax included)
from Unknown Brand
21.7%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Chocolope (tax included)
from Unknown Brand
16.7%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2751 ounce
Gorilla Zkittlez (tax included)
from Unknown Brand
24.21%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Forbidden Fruit (tax included)
from Unknown Brand
14.15%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Blue Dream (tax included)
from Unknown Brand
19.1%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$152 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Master Kush Platinum Cookies (tax included)
from Unknown Brand
20.07%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
San Fernando Valley (tax included)
from Unknown Brand
17.15%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2751 ounce
Crescendo (tax included)
from Unknown Brand
18.2%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 gram
$7.51 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ gram
$2001 ounce
Hibiscus Sunrise (tax included)
from Unknown Brand
19.44%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Mandarin Cookies (tax included)
from Unknown Brand
17.9%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Platinum Punch
from Unknown Brand
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3001 ounce
GMO x Sherb Crasher
from Unknown Brand
23.23%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Crescendo Shake (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1001 ounce
SoMango Shake (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Biscotti Shake (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1001 ounce
GSC (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$362 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Diesel Train (tax included)
from Unknown Brand
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2751 ounce
Sage OG Mid (tax included)
from Unknown Brand
27.8%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2751 ounce
G-Cookies (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Sage OG Top (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Purple Punch Top (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Platinum GG (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
24.35%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$362 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Blue Dragon (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dragon
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Bruce Banner (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
21.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Jack Herer (tax included)
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2751 ounce
Purple Punch Mid (tax included)
from Unknown Brand
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2751 ounce
Sunset Sherbet (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2751 ounce
HTC - RSO Syringe 1G
from HTC
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Weezy Wonka - 1g Shatter
from Weezy Wonka
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Raw Distillate
from HTC
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Weezy Wonka - 1g Sugar
from Weezy Wonka
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Sunday Extracts - 1 Gram Wax
from Sunday Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
RedBud Pod Battery
from RedBud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22each
$22each
Green Stone Hash - 1g
from Green Stone
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$55each
$55each
Weezy Wonka - Vape Cartridge - 1g
from Weezy Wonka
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50each
$50each
Red Earth Cannabis Caramel Bars - 100mg
from Red Earth Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
Red Earth MEGA Peanut Butter Fudge - 140 mg
from Red Earth Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
Red Earth Aly's Micro Caramels - 100 mg
from Red Earth Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$6each
$6each
Red Earth Jenn's Peanut Butter Fudge - 20mg
from Red Earth Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$6each
$6each
123