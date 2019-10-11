Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Love this shop! Bud tenders are very knowledgeable and helpful, and the flower is some of the best I’ve seen in Norman. Great atmosphere and product!
Dispensary said:
Thank you so much! We really take pride in what we do and what products we put out. We hope to see you again soon!
robisvi
on November 15, 2019
Awesome staff!
Dispensary said:
Thank you so much! You're an awesome patient!
kcspeer
on November 15, 2019
Great prices, super friendly staff, and great weed!
Dispensary said:
We appreciate you so much for your awesome review!! You should come by soon because we just put out some awesome new strains!
Rjvaughn6
on November 15, 2019
Great place and great prices
Dispensary said:
Thank you so much! We really do try to be fair with our prices considering our awesome high quality selection of flowers!
Hippiemom63
on November 7, 2019
Number one go to store!!
Dispensary said:
Thank you, we really appreciate you!
Huntg21
on November 5, 2019
I love the location of this place
Dispensary said:
Thank you, we do too! Come back soon to see our new awesome selection of flower :)
nubbyg
on October 31, 2019
The folks at Lit are the best! They always suggest something I’ll like, and the flower is 🔥 I think I’ll go now 🤔
Achrona5
on October 31, 2019
I went in for my second visit, and I was pleasantly surprise to receive the same great service and quality products. This time I got to meet two other bud tenders. They were awesome, super friendly, and really helpful.