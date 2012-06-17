tehanichance
Quality selection of strains, it doesn’t get better than the prices here either...member or not, 64/74 an ounce is almost impossible to find
3.5
10 reviews
Great prices and selection.
awesome flier great people service
My first time being a member was awesome all up to the point of the receptionist handing my SS Card to another patient. After doing so their lack of concern and accusations worried me however my SS Card was returned so i continued to visit probably once to twice a week. I went in today to sign up for membership again and the receptionist(Lady at the desk) basically rejected my trying to sign up..Sounds lack of accountability and is bad customer service..i just want to grab my meds in a professional and safe environment and go.
this was my first stops in here after a recommendation from one of my friends. great selection however everything that I got was very wet and not cured properly. you would expect from someone who has had such terrible reviews and a long history here in Colorado to try and fix the issues. but I guess some people just don't give a shit.
This is the only dispensary i go back to consistently. They have the best quality for the best price that I've found in denver, so far. I love the staff, they are all super friendly and the bud tenders are always so helpful and very knowledgeable. This is definitely my favorite dispensary in denver!
Very helpful, nice buds good deals
sometimes people write shitty reviews when they've been banned for signing up too many dispensaries as their caregivers and have had that brought to their attention. I shop here often and have never had a problem.
Clearly the last review was done by an employee of this dispensary! REALY! Stop in when the get in a shipment REALY! What dispensary would tell you that??This was my first time in this hole in a wall place and theres good reason for all the bad reviews on leafly and weed maps.Rude employees! The worst looking bud if you can call it that and its very very small,bathroom stall small! Cant believe this place is in buisness!
Ive been reading some terrible reviews on both the leafly site and weedmaps for little green pharmacy. I cant not respond, as I feel this is not an accurate representation of what to expect from lgp. Yes, the place is small, tiny even, but there is still enough room to conduct your business and I dont find it uncomfortable in the least. I will admit that sometimes the bud selection doesnt look too great, when they sell a lot and most of the jars are empty. However, Ive read where several people claim that all of their medicine is crap, sub-standard bud, and this just isn't true. They have a few strains that are very well done. Alien OG, Black Russian, Bruce Banner, Purple Kush and one or two others I cant remember at the moment, are all excellent. They are grown well, and cure and trim are also well done. Talk of the staff being rude also does not fit with my experience. There have been days when they were slammed and it was hot because too many people waiting in that small building and they may seem frustrated, but everytime Ive seen them frustrated its always been obvious as to why and I never felt I could 'blame' them. If you look around at what most dispensaries offer for caregiver status, its not much usually. Lgp gives you a free 8th every month you can use to try the new strains you see come through. You can also always ask the staff how a particular strain is. Most will not hesitate to tell you if a batch or strain doesnt quite measure up. I dont know what else I can say here, except I feel they have been unfairly portrayed here. The people who have a great experience time after time, like me, usually wont bother writing a review, thats what mad people do, they run home and leave a shitty review. Stop by right around the time they receive stock, buy a bag of the premium stock and you will have no complaints. All dispensaries have so-so bud and then the true top shelf which costs more, this is everywhere Ive seen. Try some of their premium stock then leave a review.