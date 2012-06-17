builditfaded on July 17, 2014

Ive been reading some terrible reviews on both the leafly site and weedmaps for little green pharmacy. I cant not respond, as I feel this is not an accurate representation of what to expect from lgp. Yes, the place is small, tiny even, but there is still enough room to conduct your business and I dont find it uncomfortable in the least. I will admit that sometimes the bud selection doesnt look too great, when they sell a lot and most of the jars are empty. However, Ive read where several people claim that all of their medicine is crap, sub-standard bud, and this just isn't true. They have a few strains that are very well done. Alien OG, Black Russian, Bruce Banner, Purple Kush and one or two others I cant remember at the moment, are all excellent. They are grown well, and cure and trim are also well done. Talk of the staff being rude also does not fit with my experience. There have been days when they were slammed and it was hot because too many people waiting in that small building and they may seem frustrated, but everytime Ive seen them frustrated its always been obvious as to why and I never felt I could 'blame' them. If you look around at what most dispensaries offer for caregiver status, its not much usually. Lgp gives you a free 8th every month you can use to try the new strains you see come through. You can also always ask the staff how a particular strain is. Most will not hesitate to tell you if a batch or strain doesnt quite measure up. I dont know what else I can say here, except I feel they have been unfairly portrayed here. The people who have a great experience time after time, like me, usually wont bother writing a review, thats what mad people do, they run home and leave a shitty review. Stop by right around the time they receive stock, buy a bag of the premium stock and you will have no complaints. All dispensaries have so-so bud and then the true top shelf which costs more, this is everywhere Ive seen. Try some of their premium stock then leave a review.