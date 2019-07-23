arcticblonde
I love this place! Knowledgeable budtenders, great flower and a cool atmosphere!
Last time i was in Spencer and Felix helped me. They were amazing at helping me. Came in and bought the last of the strain I wanted amd hooked me up! Thank you so much!
Hey there! We're so happy to hear you enjoyed your visit. Spencer and felix are so awesome! Before opening, we sourced a staff of reputable and knowledgeable employees with at least 3+ years experience in the cannabis field to ensure full satisfaction in our guest's experience here at LIV. Make sure to stay tuned into our social media/online menus so you don't miss out on any daily deals, new products or price drops. See you soon! -LIV
Real nice place will be shopping there. Kbeebe my bud tender was informative on buy.
Hi there! Thank you so much for your feedback. Our staff is here to provide a full experience for our guests and are experienced and knowledgeable of cannabis products. Kristine is so awesome! Please, stop back in soon! And check out our new delivery service, as well as our new fast, easy online ordering/in store pick up! -LIV
It’s wonderful! Nice to have a place your not scared to get to. Wonderful people, very educated and helpful.
Hi! Thanks for the feedback! We're pleased to know you were properly taken care of during your visit. We also highly anticipate your return and can guarantee the same experience each and every time you visit us. Stay tuned into our online menus and social media for price drops, new items, and daily deals! -LIV
favorite spot to get great weed!!!
Hi there, we thank you for the feedback. We're pleased to hear you enjoyed your visit to LIV and cannot wait for your return! Check out our new delivery service, as well as our fast, easy online ordering/in-store pick up! -Best
Favorite dispo. Impressive flower selection and knowledge budtenders. So thankful this place opened.
Hi! We're thankful for your visit, as well as for your review! Before opening, we sourced a staff of reputable and knowledgeable employees with at least 3+ years experience in the cannabis field to ensure full satisfaction in our guest's experience here at LIV. We can not wait for you to return. -LIV
They were great and very helpful. I really like coming here, and will come often.
Thanks for the review! Here at LIV we really strive to bring our guests an exceptional, one of a kind experience in all aspects, every time they visit us. Stay tuned to our online menus and social media for new products and daily deals on some of your favorite products. We highly anticipate your return! -LIV
Friendly staff, environment and product. Good place to go. My budtender Spencer was very helpful.
Hi, thank you so much for the review! We are so lucky to have such a helpful, enlightened member like Spencer on our LIV team. We're also glad you were able to find exactly what you were looking for. Stay tuned in to our social media platforms and online menus so you don't miss out on any new products, pricing changes, and daily deals. Hope to see you soon! -Best Regards
Very professional and tons of great products!!
Hi there! Thanks for the feedback! We're pleased to know you were properly taken care of during your visit. We also highly anticipate your return and can guarantee the same experience each and every time you visit us. Make sure to stay tuned into our social media/online menus so you don't miss out on any daily deals, new products, or price drops! -LIV
I went in to LIV for the first time today and I was very impressed. Upon first walking in, I was welcomed very kindly by the staff at the front desk. My budtender JFelix was friendly and helpful. He was very insightful and helped me find exactly what I was looking. I had a wonderful experience at LIV
Hello, thank you for checking out all LIV has to offer, as well as for leaving us a review! Your feedback is truly valued here. We really took our time to source the finest products as well as the most diligent team members we could, to ensure an outstanding LIV experience to all of our guests. Felix is awesome, he is also LIV's budtender of the month! We're so pleased to hear you enjoyed your visit. Please come back soon! -LIV