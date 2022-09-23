MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
27 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Live Earth Apothecary
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 3
License CGR31335
cash acceptedADA accesibleveteran discountmedicaldeliverymedical delivery
In Store Hours (ET)
monday
9am-10pm
tuesday
9am-10pm
wednesday
9am-10pm
thursday
9am-10pm
friday
9am-10pm
saturday
9am-10pm
sunday
9am-10pm
Photos of Live Earth Apothecary
Show all photos
2 Reviews of Live Earth Apothecary
see all reviews
A........Q
Today
I continue to use this place. I live in Bradley and they are amazing. High-quality, great customer service. Highly recommend
j........1
August 23, 2022
I like the high quality product's and competitive prices. I highly recommend the Platinum Bubba Kush. The staff love what they do and it reflects in their knowledge of their products. I felt as if they cared and that meant a lot to me.