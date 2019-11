ursathebrown on July 16, 2018

This is obviously a well loved and respected place, judging by other reviews, but I had an awful experience here. The girl at reception was lovely (winning 2 stars) and the products were faultless (winning 5) but that’s where my praise ends. I went in about 20 minutes before closing, which was completely reasonable, but was rushed and harried about by some old hag who clearly wanted to close early and completely ruined my experience - I would give 0 stars if possible. I would not revisit with an open mind, she was a horrible person and has tainted the store for me.