Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
LivWell Enlightened Health - Evans
ORDER AHEAD: LIVWELL.COM/SHOP LivWell on Evans in Denver is a medical & recreational marijuana dispensary located in a beautiful 7,000 sq. ft. facility just south of Asbury & Tejon Park in the Ruby Hill / South Platte neighborhood. A spacious, relaxed shopping experience with nearly 20 registers, our budtenders are able to focus on delivering a unique, unrushed, and educational experience to each patient and customer. At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We have three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, vapes, accessories and more.