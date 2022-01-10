A vibrant, repurposed space Our Murray location in Colorado Springs first opened its doors as a medical marijuana dispensary on January 1, 2014. Utilizing an existing building, we completely remodeled the facility, constructing a unique and vibrant cannabis dispensary that prioritizes customer-friendly form and function. Close budtender-patient relationships Recruiting employees from our existing Colorado Springs locations, we made sure that LivWell’s culture and values were part of our Murray marijuana dispensary from day 1. We’re proud to have close relationships with our patients, and always try our best to fulfill any specific requests. Your one stop shop for all things cannabis At LivWell, our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. A seed-to-sale operation, LivWell has three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, tinctures, and more in each of our marijuana dispensaries. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by. Unparalleled knowledge & friendly service Our budtenders are some of the most passionate and knowledgeable in the industry, and that’s not by accident. All LivWell employees are required to attend LivWell University, a multi-day, comprehensive training program on all things cannabis. As a result, the budtenders in each LivWell marijuana dispensary are ready to answer any and all of your cannabis questions to help find the perfect product for you.