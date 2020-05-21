aedlund
Great service
ORDER ONLINE: LIVWELL.COM/SHOP LivWell is a Recreational Marijuana Dispensary located just south of Colfax on Peoria Street, conveniently close to highways I-70 and 225, and the Anchutz Medical Center. At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We have three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, vapes and more. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by.
Unexpected change to curbside pickup.. but overall was a pleasant experience. Had to substitute the flower that I wanted for orange crush (which is typically a low percentage of THC- so not preferred), but I like the people here and the store itself. This is our go to spot because of the convenience to us.... First time ordering, but I am sure we will do it again!
Mindful is an amazing store! This shop has great deals on quality products, and with variety. Nate and the Mondful crew are very knowledgeable and incredibly helpful! The VIBE in this shop is always set at warm & friendly. PUREVIBE highly recommends Mindful!