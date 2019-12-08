126 products
Deals on shake!!
We now have shake on sale! We have also recently introduced BULK shake!!! Ask your budtender for details!
LIMITED QUANTITY AVAILABLE
All Products
THC Bomb
from Novik Industries
31.2%
THC
0.65%
CBD
THC Bomb
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbert *SALE*
from Hoodview Cannabis
22.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin #4 *SALE*
from Unknown Brand
22.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dragon
from Novik Industries
27.4%
THC
0.56%
CBD
Blue Dragon
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Future Prime *LIMITED*
from 7 Points Oregon
34.65%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Future #1
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Moon Puppies *LIMITED*
from 7 Points Oregon
31.34%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch *SALE*
from Unknown Brand
21.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Scooby's Cookies
from DogHouse
24.37%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Scooby Snacks
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath
from Wee Farms
28.56%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato #33
from Panda Farms
28.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Octane
from Uplifted
28.24%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jazz
from Uplifted
32.06%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Jazz
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wookies
from Uplifted
23.78%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diablo OG *SALE*
from Kumba Hills Farms
25.62%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Diablo
Strain
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headbanger
from Oregrown
26.83%
THC
0.46%
CBD
Headbanger
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon OG
from Avitas
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Voyager 1 *LIMITED*
from 7 Points Oregon
34.74%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
API *SALE* *CBD*
from LTRMN
5.73%
THC
13.79%
CBD
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Wee Farms
22.43%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jelly Breath *SALE*
from Kumba Hills Farms
21.21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jelly Breath
Strain
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Wee Farms
23.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG-18
from Pintail Gardens
28%
THC
0.07%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Quad Dawg
from Ripped City Gardens
26.99%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Quad Dawg
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Xena
from 45TH LATITUDE
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Magoo Distillate Cartridge: Exhale
from HUSH
84.5%
THC
4%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$26.671 g
In-store only
Lemon Lotus Distillate Cartridge: Exhale
from HUSH
85.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cake
Strain
$26.671 g
In-store only
Dolato-Si-Dos *LIVE RESIN* Cartridge: Mojave
from HUSH
73.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$33.331 g
In-store only
Chem 91 *LIVE RESIN* Cartridge: Mojave
from HUSH
72.3%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$33.331 g
In-store only
Mac 1 *Terp Sugar*: Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
70.54%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$24.171 g
In-store only
Kimbo Kush Wax: Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
74.29%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$14.171 g
In-store only
Golden Ticket *Nug Run*: Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
67.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Ticket
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies *Live Resin*: Buddies
from Buddies Brand
59.1%
THC
0.24%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Kush Indica Distillate Cartridge: Hellavated
from Hellavated
79.2%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$22.51 g
In-store only
Haze Sativa Distillate Cartridge: Hellavated
from Hellavated
83.2%
THC
1.08%
CBD
Haze
Strain
$22.51 g
In-store only
OG Hybrid Distillate Cartridge: Hellavted
from Hellavated
82.4%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$22.51 g
In-store only
Grape Octane *Live Resin*: Beehive Extracts
from Beehive Extracts
68%
THC
3.7%
CBD
Grape Kush
Strain
$24.171 g
In-store only
Angel Cake Live Resin: Beehive Extracts
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Angel OG
Strain
$24.171 g
In-store only
Gorilla Punch Shatter: Mana Extracts
from Mana Extracts
65.6%
THC
1.9%
CBD
Gorilla Biscuit
Strain
$16.671 g
In-store only
Cookie Dawg *Terp Sugar*: Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
70.24%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.171 g
In-store only
Jr Mintz *LIVE RESIN* Cartridge: Bobsled Extracts
from Bobsled Extracts
65.03%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$33.331 g
In-store only
