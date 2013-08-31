WeAreTheWildThings on August 17, 2019

This place is by far the Best in the business. They have amazing prices, knowledgeable and aware staff. Seriously, every budtender there had natural people skills and it shows in the atmosphere and ambiance of the shop. They are a smaller shop compared to others close by and elsewhere, BUT they have incredible concentrates and flower from the top farms in Oregon, and they're selection of cartridges is better than most. They're pricing is without a doubt the lowest in Portland, and it's for the best of the best. Don't let the neighborhood or smaller menu discourage you, inside is what matters and they have only the best for the least amount of money. They always have an updated menu, and you can see by my reviews of other shops that that is a crucial thing for me when a place has a menu on this site. I seriously have to question the bad reviews. My girlfriend and I are regulars at this shop since moving to the area a couple months ago, and have never had anything other than an awesome experience. If you are consuming cannabis, you owe it to your mind and body to go check this place out.