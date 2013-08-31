SaltyFrogger
Someone please get that Tropicana Cookies nug run off the menu already! I went in a week and a half ago for that and it wasn’t in stock anymore. You guys are usually better than that :/
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
Someone please get that Tropicana Cookies nug run off the menu already! I went in a week and a half ago for that and it wasn’t in stock anymore. You guys are usually better than that :/
great people
How can you not smoke pot with names of strains like Glitter Apples. You had me at glitter. Love this place. You guys are great!
This place is by far the Best in the business. They have amazing prices, knowledgeable and aware staff. Seriously, every budtender there had natural people skills and it shows in the atmosphere and ambiance of the shop. They are a smaller shop compared to others close by and elsewhere, BUT they have incredible concentrates and flower from the top farms in Oregon, and they're selection of cartridges is better than most. They're pricing is without a doubt the lowest in Portland, and it's for the best of the best. Don't let the neighborhood or smaller menu discourage you, inside is what matters and they have only the best for the least amount of money. They always have an updated menu, and you can see by my reviews of other shops that that is a crucial thing for me when a place has a menu on this site. I seriously have to question the bad reviews. My girlfriend and I are regulars at this shop since moving to the area a couple months ago, and have never had anything other than an awesome experience. If you are consuming cannabis, you owe it to your mind and body to go check this place out.
rude over the phone
So far it's my favorite dispensary in Portland. Friendly people..great service..fast..best of all, from there "sale flowers" to there "top shelf" flowers is the BEST!..
Amazing prices love it
It’s I got in and got out they know there prices and thx percentages
I love the prices and the staff is friendly. But they are committing fraud and misrepresentation for sure. They purposely put super high THC% on the menu, yet NONE of the flower is actually the percentage when you buy it. Also, NO HARVEST DATES?! if you're buying medicine you should know when it's harvested. A sativa is no longer a sativa after a year of degrading... So, why are you not listing the harvest date as required? Why is the flower listed with test dates two weeks into the future? Without a doubt notifying the OLCC about this place. No harvest dates, the thc% are never what's listed on here, and they have test dates that haven't even happened yet. Like another reviewer said, I was also shorted on my 1/8 (2.90). Looked smaller than last time I bought same amount of same batch, weighed it at home, 2.90! This place must be turned in and I am doing so.
I love this place. This is my go to place but recently I’ve been getting smaller grams then I used to. Now I watch them when they weigh my weed. Just today I wanted 4 grams. On the label it says 2.0 grams each. But I saw the bud tender put 1.2 in one of the containers. I would recommend this place because of the prices but if your going to go my advice is to watch them when they weigh out your weed.
Hello Islandwun, we take these claims very seriously. If you would please contact the store with your name and what time you were in the store we can then determine precisely what happened with concrete evidence.