Super chill atmosphere. Good sized lounge and rec area.
qbradq
on December 20, 2017
Very nice up scale shop with decent selection for Colorado. Prices are way too high though.
RatMonkey
on July 14, 2017
Front desk girl was nice and they have some vegging plants u can look at. Not much of a selection tho and took awhile to get waited on and both budtenders didnt seem very happy
kwulguy
on May 19, 2017
Nice basement location. Walked by it the first time. Friendly staff and a good amount of items.
orsons
on April 26, 2017
Cool area to hang go out!
Very helpful and friendly butenders even when the stores was super busy!!
heykriswithak
on March 3, 2017
From the moment you walk in, LoDo Wellness defines "chill." The staff is sweet and knowledgeable, they have a cool in-house grow, and they're priced Out-The-Door (aka tax included in display prices)!
I tried the Super Lemon Haze, and well, it sure did the trick!
yoyohigby
on January 28, 2017
Step off in Union Station and head over to LODO WELLNESS. So good!
mpBR
on December 24, 2016
Great quality and deals! Service very friendly! I have some problem with a product and they change very fast.
GurjotGill
on December 14, 2016
As a visitor, I really value hospitality. Thank you for that Lodo 10/10!