Lookout Tower

Gunnison, CO
1579.2 miles away
Flower

Concentrate

Edible

Cartridge

Pre-roll

Topical

Accessory

About this dispensary

Lookout Tower

Welcome to Lookout Tower, your premier destination for high-quality cannabis products in the heart of the Colorado Rockies. Our dispensary is dedicated to providing top-notch cannabis for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. At Lookout Tower, we believe that cannabis and nature are the perfect pairing. Our dispensary is designed to help you enhance your outdoor experiences and connect with the natural world around you. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff are passionate about cannabis and are here to guide you on your journey. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or new to the world of weed, we're here to help you find the perfect product to suit your needs. So come visit us at Lookout Tower and experience the perfect blend of cannabis and nature. We can't wait to help you enhance your outdoor adventures with our high-quality cannabis products.

Leafly member since 2021

Followers: 20
800 W Rio Grande Ave, Gunnison, CO
Call 9707074020
License 402R-00882
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontUFCW discountADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalBlack ownedLatinx ownedWoman owned

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
1pm - 6pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
12pm - 8pm

13 Reviews of Lookout Tower

4.9
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
