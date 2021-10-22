We are located off E. Colfax Ave between Steele & St. Paul St. We are conveniently located in the Bluebird District of Denver, Colorado – just minutes from Downtown Denver, City Park, Cherry Creek, and Capitol Hill. At our shop, you'll find a high-quality flower, a variety of concentrates & cartridges, CBD products plus delicious edibles! We carry top brands like Natty Rems, Veritas, Willie's Reserve, Green Dot, Ascend, Wana, 1906, Coda, Stillwater & so many more. We hope to see you soon!