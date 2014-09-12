Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I just want to grab a seat and hang out here. Great people, very knowledgeable with plenty of Mendo's finest green. And for newbies, this is the perfect first time dispensary.
Mokolua
on November 3, 2016
Was here last year while visiting a brother. Came back this year (Oct 2016) and was very happy with the products, the help and the atmosphere. Owners changed to someone my brother knows. Awesome place and meds. Will come again when I'm in the area! Thanks!
CoyoteMan
on April 25, 2016
I love this place! Great selection, one of the best in the county, hands down! Their prices are really fair, so you can get quality medicine at a price that doesn't ruin you. The employees and owners are super nice and very knowledgable and most importantly, if they don't have a product or don't know something, they will be up front and honest with you about it. That shows integrity and I am most grateful for that.