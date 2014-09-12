CoyoteMan on April 25, 2016

I love this place! Great selection, one of the best in the county, hands down! Their prices are really fair, so you can get quality medicine at a price that doesn't ruin you. The employees and owners are super nice and very knowledgable and most importantly, if they don't have a product or don't know something, they will be up front and honest with you about it. That shows integrity and I am most grateful for that.