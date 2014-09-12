Samrose1 on June 28, 2019

My son was sold a half ounce of MOLDY, MILDEWED weed yesterday! (By the way it was Legends brand). So, when he and hubby tried to immidiately return it, one budtender smelled it and cringed and said EW. She goes back to get the "manager" who runs out and says sorry they cant do anything about it. Nope, sorry. Nope. Nope. Cut my hubby off anytime they tried to speak. Now we know darn well that dispensaries will accept returns if products are defective. I.e. broken, leaky cartridges. Get this, the "manager (long blond hair, would NOT tell us her name) says, "That's why I don't buy that brand weed." WHAT? So she knows it is crap but sells it anyway? Great. Shecess awful. Just awful and treated them like crap. Son was shocked, husband was shocked. They were not rude. Hubby tried to hand her his phone number for the manager and she refused to take it and told him to get out of her face! This same lady told me a few months ago that, after standing in line a while, that she didn't "think" they had cbd items over 5:1 ratio. As we're walking out we see 10:1 & 20:1 tinctures of cbd. Um they lost a sale then - and they lost good customers now! And my hubby and I usually buy top shelf and my son spends a lot of money there every month. The owner should know that this "manager" is not doing her any favors. They were better when they were called Green Star. Bye!