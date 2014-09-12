Bejoit
Like the bud tenders, they're great and really help.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Like the bud tenders, they're great and really help.
I dislike how untrained the new bud tenders and as well a few of the current bud tenders rub me wrong and I am a frequent Loyal customer who has thousands of dollars with your company. For a customer who has been loyal, the customer service i receive is well below mediocre.
Terrible service, they ripped me off
Blonde female manager has the worst customer service
My son was sold a half ounce of MOLDY, MILDEWED weed yesterday! (By the way it was Legends brand). So, when he and hubby tried to immidiately return it, one budtender smelled it and cringed and said EW. She goes back to get the "manager" who runs out and says sorry they cant do anything about it. Nope, sorry. Nope. Nope. Cut my hubby off anytime they tried to speak. Now we know darn well that dispensaries will accept returns if products are defective. I.e. broken, leaky cartridges. Get this, the "manager (long blond hair, would NOT tell us her name) says, "That's why I don't buy that brand weed." WHAT? So she knows it is crap but sells it anyway? Great. Shecess awful. Just awful and treated them like crap. Son was shocked, husband was shocked. They were not rude. Hubby tried to hand her his phone number for the manager and she refused to take it and told him to get out of her face! This same lady told me a few months ago that, after standing in line a while, that she didn't "think" they had cbd items over 5:1 ratio. As we're walking out we see 10:1 & 20:1 tinctures of cbd. Um they lost a sale then - and they lost good customers now! And my hubby and I usually buy top shelf and my son spends a lot of money there every month. The owner should know that this "manager" is not doing her any favors. They were better when they were called Green Star. Bye!
Shanoah was VERY funny, helpful and kind. If everyone was like her I believe you would never lose your customers.
Lovely place and great people, definitely coming here again!
Budtender, Emma, provided great customer service, and found me the product I needed, thanks!
They need to make the interior more buyer friendly and brighter. Also they need to get rid of the Flamed Windows and put something green or more inviting on them. Looks like a fireworks stand. Tamara was a helpful bud tender.
Love!!love!! This location. Great selection and friendliest people. Michelle was so helpful