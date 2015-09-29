Follow
Lucid - Olympia
3606288174
Veteran Discount
15% off for Veterans daily
Cannot be combined with other discounts
Wisdom Everyday!!
15% off for Seniors 55+ all day!
Cannot be combined with other discounts
Medical Monday
10% off for Medical Customers all day!
with Washington Medical Card, cannot be combined with other discounts
Shatterday Saturday
$5 off concentrates and cartridges all day!
Cannot be combined with other discounts
Stoner Sunday
10% off storewide all day!
Cannot be combined with other discounts