IncredibleEdible
These guys are great! I leave in a great mood every time I come in. So glad these opened up, probably my favorite place in Eugene now.
What is Lifted Luxury? Lifted Luxury is the end result of Lucky Lion’s relentless commitment to curate the finest cannabis available today. Quality over quantity is our elemental philosophy and it resonates in every single plant that is under the close, personal care of our team. Our products speak for themselves, and they roar. With Lucky Lion you are truly lifted to superior heights.
World class service ! Gal that helped me was full of energy and super helpful. Great person to have working for you . Snapped up a few blunt wraps and an amazing dealing on 2 gram pop tops , wow some fire flower !! As Arnold says. I’ll Be Back !!!
Fantastic dispensary! Was insanely impressed with the quality of their bud. Would definitely recommend checking out their 2g pop top specials. Top shelf in every way .... except for the price!