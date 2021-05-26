Shop by category
About this dispensary
Lucky Lion - Powell
Fancy AF - Except Our Prices! ATM Refund with $40 purchase! $2 Joints! $3 Grams! $9 Eighths $10 Shatter Since 2015, Lucky Lion has been Oregon's premier grower and now serves customers directly with our 3 locations in Portland and 1 location in Eugene. We invite you to come experience the best products, customer service, pricing and Lifted Luxury experience. What is Lifted Luxury? Lifted Luxury is the end result of Lucky Lion’s relentless commitment to curate the finest cannabis available today. Quality over quantity is our elemental philosophy and it resonates in every single plant that is under the close, personal care of our team. Our products speak for themselves, and they roar. With Lucky Lion you are truly lifted to superior heights.