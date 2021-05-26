Awesome staff, seriously the best in Portland. I didn't realize it until lately, but like another review mentioned, the concentrates are old. I got some Altered Alchemy deadhead x venom and it's over a year old. Several other of their products are as well. I was like "Noooooooo! They're so close to my house". But that's a deal breaker. Old concentrates should not be sold. Thankfully I read reviews here or I wouldn't have thought to check it. Glad I did. I wish the price tag wasn't over the testing date and made dates on the Altered Alchemy products. I wouldn't have bought it off I knew it was made over a year ago. Gonna take a break from here.