A........a on August 4, 2020

Wow, the nicest dispo i have ever been too. and i have been to places in California, Washington, and Denver. And let me tell you. this place by far is the nicest place i been to yet! Oh, and the prices of course are very affordable! I ended up getting some TOP SHELF flower from Lucky Lion and man. this stuff is out of this world! Budtenders are on point and the Atmosphere in this place is just WOW!!!! If your ever in Portland, i highly recommend Lucky Lion. Making this place my go to every time im in town!