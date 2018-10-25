Rantonel on October 9, 2019

I spent 75$ for an ounce. I have bought at this price at other dispensaries and the weed at least gets me high. Not here. Straight up after smoking 3 huge bowls of what I bought here, and I'm not even stoned at all. On the phone when confronted very politely, they were very pompous and tried telling me it was my body chemistry or diet. No. The weed. Does not. Even. Get. You. High. Period. They're so arrogant in there that it's always the customers fault. I'm incredibly dissapointed with there weed. May as well have thrown my 75$ out the car window and told myself to get fucked. Would have had the exact same experience either way. I'm never going back to that dispensary. Worst dispensary I've ever encountered.