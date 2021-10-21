Lume Cannabis Co. - Cadillac
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
280 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Lume Cannabis Co. - Cadillac
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 2
1250 S Mitchell St., Cadillac, MI
License AU-R-000534
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
11am-9pm
Photos of Lume Cannabis Co. - Cadillac
Show all photos
Deals at Lume Cannabis Co. - Cadillac
see all promotions
Daily Deals
Valid 10/1/2021 - 1/1/2022
Sunday (Edibles) = 20% off all Edibles Monday (Lume Carts) = 20% off all Lume Effect Carts Tuesday (Flower Only) = All Lume Cultivated flower drops a tier Wednesday (Extracts) = 15% off All Extracts and Live Resin Carts (all other carts excluded) Thursday (Pre-Rolls) = 10% off all pre-rolls- includes hash rolls and LTR's *Not stackable / Discount applied prior to payment
Does combine with other promotions.
2 Reviews of Lume Cannabis Co. - Cadillac
see all reviews
T........o
September 8, 2021
Welcoming atmosphere!
B........7
August 30, 2021
Knowledge team Great product Best Service in 50 miles