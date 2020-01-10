Momof2girls0307
I loved both of my visits. Employees r very friendly and very helpful and knowledgeable.
Thank you for choosing us for both visits! We look forward to seeing you again soon :)
Great stop! Friendly, professional, well priced, what else do ya want, a rewards program? Well they got that too. Solid product, lab tested, smells and tastes great! I personally recommend the gummy edibles.
Really love the layout and the way the budtender walks you through the process. All the products I tried were very good, surprised by the quality of the flower cannabis, not really high THC, but that doesn't matter, the medical value is there! My budtender was extremely knowledgeable, he took the time to explain all the products I had quations about and even showed me how to open the containers they use for the flower and pre rolls. Thanks again, I will be back in a week or so...after I try finish my meds. ✌🏻
Thank you for the detailed review and sharing your experience on our page! We value the insight you've provided and we look forward to seeing you again once you need to restock :)
Nicest dispensory I've been in the area.. knowledgeable staff, high quality product and reasonable prices... Will definitely be my dispensory of choice going forward
Thank you for stopping by! We look forward to being your go-to choice for many years to come!
So happy to finally have a store in Owosso. The atmosphere and location are great. The staff is super friendly and the weed is priced very reasonable comparable to the other shops that I used to have to go to. Also the best part is all of the product is certified tested by the state! I can't wait to go back!
We are so happy you enjoyed your experience with us! We look forward to continuing to serve the community of Owosso and beyond with clean, premium meds at an affordable price! Hope to see you again soon!
You can really tell that this store put thought into a wonderful atmosphere to shop. The staff was SUPER friendly and shared a lot of what's happening in the industry. BUT I don't think I will ever return to this shop. WHY? They tout how fresh the weed stays in these gas filled containers. We were encouraged to smell the can just after opening to get a really good sniff of the fragrance. UNFORTUNATELY this is not safe!!!!!!!!!! The gas was odorless and I smelled the weed really well BUT ended up burning my nasal and throat--even before lighting up. I smoked the weed twice and tossed it as it continued to burn my nasal, mouth, tongue, throat and left me extremely ill for three days. YOU'VE BEEN WARNED!!!!
Thank you for your kind feedback regarding our store and the atmosphere, but more importantly, we are so sorry you had a less than desirable experience with our product. This is the first we have ever heard of a consumer having issues with our nitrogen sealed cans and the flower it contains. Please contact our store manager immediately so we can work towards a solution and avoid any sensitivities you may have to our products in the future.
Very professional!
Very professional and clean. Staff was polite and knowledgeable and prices are competitive. With it being close to home I will definitely be returning.