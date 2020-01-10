FlowerPower4Us on January 25, 2020

You can really tell that this store put thought into a wonderful atmosphere to shop. The staff was SUPER friendly and shared a lot of what's happening in the industry. BUT I don't think I will ever return to this shop. WHY? They tout how fresh the weed stays in these gas filled containers. We were encouraged to smell the can just after opening to get a really good sniff of the fragrance. UNFORTUNATELY this is not safe!!!!!!!!!! The gas was odorless and I smelled the weed really well BUT ended up burning my nasal and throat--even before lighting up. I smoked the weed twice and tossed it as it continued to burn my nasal, mouth, tongue, throat and left me extremely ill for three days. YOU'VE BEEN WARNED!!!!