Everything was very nice and the service was excellent. They even have a return service for containers! The weed was top shelf too.
Dispensary said:
We really appreciate the feedback and thank you for choosing us here at Lume!
Aprilalfh
on March 31, 2020
during these uncertain times of coronavirus, I felt safe doing curbside pickup and well informed for my first trip to this dispensary. my bud tender was great! I will definitely be back.
Dispensary said:
Very happy to hear we'll be seeing you back again! We take pride in providing premium products and premium service, especially in these crazy times. Stay safe!
Enegeneg
on March 29, 2020
Molly is a sweetheart
Dispensary said:
Thanks for the kind words!
drakes.spaghett
on March 27, 2020
Very nice
Dispensary said:
Thanks for stopping by!
OneTokeAtATime
on March 26, 2020
We finally have a dispensary in Walled Lake that's at least 50% or more CHEAPER than the green house for the same or better meds. Recreational sales begin in about a couple of weeks and they offer only curbside sales and pick up because of the Coronavirus. I highly recommend this place.
Dispensary said:
Thank you for the kind review! We're excited to be a part of the Walled Lake community and serve the Oakland County area for years to come! Hope you come back and see us again soon.