Follow
Luvbrite Collective
(424) 270-1560
Sale - 15% off everything
Valid 2/3/2019 – 1/1/2020
Use promo code "Leafly2019" at check out to receive 15% off your order
New Patients
Valid 2/2/2018 – 1/1/2020
All New Patients will receive $100 Rewards towards their orders.
Quick and easy online registration.
Referral Program
Valid 2/15/2018 – 1/1/2020
refer your friends and Family and each of you receive $100 in loyalty Rewards towards your purchases
Rewards become available when your referral places their first order. rewards are redeemable as $10 coupons that can be applied to your order