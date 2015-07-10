shendoctor on February 24, 2018

This is a great delivery service. The online ordering process couldn't be easier, and they have a great selection of different strains and growers. Every single strain I ordered from them so far was a success in terms of efficacy as well as in taste. The Black Cherry Goo is probably my favorite so far. The prices are really good as well, especially for a delivery service. I had a few questions on some of my orders, and customer service is great as well. Fast and competent responses, and very friendly and professional delivery drivers. Definitely one of my go-to places now.