shendoctor
This is a great delivery service. The online ordering process couldn't be easier, and they have a great selection of different strains and growers. Every single strain I ordered from them so far was a success in terms of efficacy as well as in taste. The Black Cherry Goo is probably my favorite so far. The prices are really good as well, especially for a delivery service. I had a few questions on some of my orders, and customer service is great as well. Fast and competent responses, and very friendly and professional delivery drivers. Definitely one of my go-to places now.
Thank you So much for all your kind words, we strive to bring the best experience for our clients and theres anything we can improve we would love to know.