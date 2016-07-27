Palewulf
I like that you can see the grow room from the showroom floor. Top quality buds, maybe the best in town.
Thanks lux for all of your help with my medical needs. Best place in colorado springs hands down. Thanks again guys.
First off I have been smoking since 1975 so I know my bud. This shop had perfectly cured and trimmed bud, super high THC on so many strains, and their bud tastes just incredible. I bought some Tangerine Haze and Hells Angels OG (just tried both) and all I can say is Whammo rofl. This shop probably has the highest quality control I have seen and most professional staff. And lots of great deals. Best high end bud I have seen in any shop in the Springs.
Thank you so much for the review! We are glad we could make you happy with our flower. Thank you for the comment on our staff as well we all take as much time as we can to be as knowledgeable and helpful to all of you patients as we can. See you soon!
I recommend this dispensary. Very high quality buds. I Haven’t seen anything as frosty as their stuff. The atmosphere is also excellent. This is one of my favorite places to shop, hands down. And they always have good deals going on!
Thank you for being a patient here and we're so happy to take care of you!
Visually pleasing modern look, high quality bud, and some of the best customer service I've received from any dispensary in the state. There's a reason I choose to spend my hard earned cash here! My favorite strains are Frosted Cookie, Death Star, Super White, and Grapefruit Sour Diesel. Thanks for keeping it real Lux Leaf!
We love having you as a patient! You guys are the reason we're here!
I love this dispensary! The quality of their flower is outstanding. The staff is so professional and knowledgeable. Great deals when you become a member. They are really setting the bar high for other dispensaries!
We love having you come in and see us. Thank you so much for being a patient here at Lux Leaf!
Fantastic spot! Staff is incredibly helpful and accommodating. I've never felt rushed when I'm browsing or asking questions. By far best flower I've seen across the Springs. Love that when you visit they have a view room of all the flower grown in house. Keep it up Lux!
Thanks so much we are glad you are happy here! We loving having patients like you!
The one on one patient care specialist to patient ratio and the time they take to thoroughly explain everything was the icing on the cake. The best part was the quality and potency of their flower and concentrates. Love my 15% in store credit I receive with every purchase as a member as well.
By far the best flower in the Springs hands down! Patient care is top notch as well. The concentrates are really potent and tasty.
Thanks! We're so glad you like all the medicine we produce!
By far one of my all time favorite stores to shop at! I was blown away the quality is as good as it gets! Chill atmosphere love the view while your shopping. A little pricy but quality is key. If you haven’t been in before u gotta come check them out if you like great buds!!! I would recommend Bio Chem!!
Quality and patient care is our top priority and we are glad your happy with us.