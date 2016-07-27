hippiedippiedoo on March 1, 2018

First off I have been smoking since 1975 so I know my bud. This shop had perfectly cured and trimmed bud, super high THC on so many strains, and their bud tastes just incredible. I bought some Tangerine Haze and Hells Angels OG (just tried both) and all I can say is Whammo rofl. This shop probably has the highest quality control I have seen and most professional staff. And lots of great deals. Best high end bud I have seen in any shop in the Springs.