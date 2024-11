Amazing service! It seems like the majority of the people working there genuinely like their job. Been there a couple of times now and they're consistently helpful, down-to-earth, funny, and professional. I'm usually shy and normally uncomfortable in public but never felt off leaving Lyfe. Always left with a big smile on my face. They also have great products and typically have the brands of edibles I'm interested in. I wish they carried specific strains of flower I like more often but I'm honestly fine with the edibles (better for my lungs).