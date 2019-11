oceaneyes4 on December 15, 2018

I visited this place for the first time just a couple days ago, and it’s definitely one of my new favorite stops. Some of the buds can be a little pricey, but I don’t mind paying for the best buds and great quality! Jake was my bud tender and he helped me pick a couple of strains to ease anxiety and I lm very happy with the products he helped me find. Plus, the atmosphere is stress free! Jorie at the front desk was new but she was very cool and there was no wait. Come here for fast friendly service with good quality products.