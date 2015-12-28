Bobby-hempkind
Hidden gem! The location is a bit off the beaten path, but selection is worth the visit, and moderately priced.
Thanks for the positive feedback! come back and see us again real soon :)
Ashland's finest dispensary with the most welcoming atmosphere, knowledgeable budtenders, quality flower/concentrates/edibles, and reasonable prices.
We appreciate you leaving such positive feedback!! So thankful for awesome customers like you :) Hope to see you in again real soon!!
Love this place! Beautiful, discrete location in south east Ashland . Great selection across the board. very clean bright and welcoming. Madrone farms peach rings strain is my favorite ! The Madrone gear is very nice quality picked up a few t shirt and beanies on sale for holiday! Thank everyone at Madrone cannabis club and madrone farms for all you do !
Thanks for the awesome review! We work hard to meet expectations like yours, and we’re happy to hear we hit the mark for you. Come back and see us soon. Happy Holidays!
I just can't get over how amazing everyone is at Madrone, by far the best dispensary I've ever been to and I've been to them in multiple states, the level of care they have for their patients is top notch, the level of friendship and knowledge they offer is above all else. Last time I was in they looked and looked for a discount for me to get me a couple grams of shatter within my tight budget as my debit card wasn't working and only had limited cash on me and I drove a ways to get there. They're just awesome and I highly recommend doing all your business here If you aren't already. Thank the universe for the groovy peeps @ Madrone!
Wow! Thanks so much for that awesome review. Taking care of customers is not only our business but also a personal passion that everyone shares here at the Madrone Cannabis Club :) It was our pleasure to serve you, we look forward to seeing you back in soon!!
This discretely located building has an incredible vibe as soon as you walk up to the door 🚪 it gets better inside, a very pleasant greeter welcomed us in. Once in the “back room”, I was impressed with the look 👀 and layout, very nice 👍🏼 compared to most. Lillian helped us out, and she was very professional and helpful. Showed us some cool products, puffco’s portable dab rig (Xmas is coming), check it out. We picked up some MANA EXTRACTS PEACH 🍑 RINGS LIVE RESIN, it is so so tasty 😋 not to mention a madrone club exclusive. Overall we are extremely happy with our first trip to the Madrone Cannabis Club, were members for good 👌🏼
It was our pleasure to serve you! thanks so much for the awesome review, we really appreciate it :) Look forward to seeing you back in soon!!!
Great location, great product, and beautiful and helpful. Monica, Jess, Kathryn always ready to talk strains or offer advice. Wow great shopping experience.
Great service and professional service. I would definitely recommend this place to others. High quality meds and fantastic service.
Madrone Cannabis Club offers an exceptional experience while also providing stellar service. Even though I am a longtime smoker, my budtender, Judy, was able to give me answers to all the questions I had regarding the different edibles, concentrates and topicals that I didn’t have experience with. The selection at Madrone is nothing short of spectacular and I will be sure to return when I am in the area. With an ambience that is both cool and contemporary, no other dispensary is quite like this one.
Thank you for the review! We hope to see you again soon :D
I am so thankful for the Madrone Cannabis Club! The dispensary itself is situated in a discreet location, and is as modern and clean as can be. The quality of their flowers, whether grown at their own farms or elsewhere, is absolutely top shelf. Budtenders Judy and Jesse are super knowledgeable and super friendly. LOVE THEM! Over the past months they have helped guide me to strains that are best suited for me and my wellness objectives.
We are happy to serve you! Come back soon :)
All around a great lay out of store and small but delicious range of flowers and extracts
Thank you for stopping by the shop! Don't be a stranger :)