Bodaciousbaxter on November 9, 2018

I just can't get over how amazing everyone is at Madrone, by far the best dispensary I've ever been to and I've been to them in multiple states, the level of care they have for their patients is top notch, the level of friendship and knowledge they offer is above all else. Last time I was in they looked and looked for a discount for me to get me a couple grams of shatter within my tight budget as my debit card wasn't working and only had limited cash on me and I drove a ways to get there. They're just awesome and I highly recommend doing all your business here If you aren't already. Thank the universe for the groovy peeps @ Madrone!