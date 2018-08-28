cms420w
awesome service and great prerolls. I love it here!!
4.8
10 reviews
Amazing place and super friendly every time I go
Our bud tender was so helpful!! I mentioned I had been cramping bad (I have endometriosis) and he recommended foria and when I say I haven’t been this pain free since I arrived in Colorado I mean it. I was finally able to enjoy myself without extra pain! Would highly recommend. Thank you for being so kind and on top of your knowledge!!
Hey! Thank you for your review! We are glad you got to feel the difference that our product has to offer and appreciate you being a valued customer of ours. We are so happy to hear that your customer experience was a great one. We take pride in providing Clean Green™ Cannabis, excellent customer service, and satisfaction! ❤️ ✌️ Stay lifted, Maggie's Farm!
nice place good ppl an Good bud
Cool location, not to too far from the Springs!
First time here, good experience.
Love this place
Good location. Jace is awesome!
Hey Vixie! Thank you for sharing your review with us. We take pride in providing Clean Green™ Cannabis, excellent customer service, and satisfaction. If you haven't already, please sign up for our loyalty program and receive 10% off your first purchase after joining, and earn points towards free swag and discounted products! Peace, love, and bud ✌️ Maggie's Farm
First time visit was very pleasant. Greeted by a friendly staff. Purchased the Doobiebird Daydream. Great bud, great results!
Hey Yatskon! Thank you for your review! We are glad you got to feel the difference that our product has to offer and appreciate you being a valuable customer of ours. Be sure to check out our new loyalty program if you haven't already and receive 10% off your first purchase after joining! ❤️ ✌️ Stay lifted, Maggie's Farm!
Cool store, great bud tenders but I would hate working here. I would feel awful charging 200 for an ounce of what I go a few weeks ago. Reemus OG, idk who thought this was top shelf but 🤦🏼♂️. Dry, stemmy, looks like a basement grow. Probably won’t be back here. 5 minutes more of a drive and you get better quality for a much better price.
Thank you for your feedback, we are bummed that your experience at Maggie’s wasn’t a great one. We have recently lowered our pricing, and we pride ourselves in providing excellent customer service. All of our products are sun-grown from seed in soil that is 100% custom-mixed onsite. Our products are spring-watered, slow-cured and hand-trimmed. And we do not use any pesticides OR growth hormones. We take pride in providing Clean Green™ Cannabis. We would love if you could give us another chance, come on in and get 10% off your first purchase when you join our new loyalty program!