4.8
10 reviews
🥰they always make you feel welcome!
Very friendly people, good product too!
Maggie’s farm never disappoints! Consistent quality, great bud tenders and lots of choices!
Best flower in southern Colorado. Extremely clean and truly certified green clean!!
It's amazing customer service! I love the choices and variety! Maggie's is the place to go in Canon City!
Friendly staff, clean, smells great. And good prices if you watch the days and times. 10-2-19
Hey! Thank you for your review! We are glad you got to feel the difference that our product has to offer and appreciate you being a valued customer of ours. We are so happy to hear that your customer experience was a great one. We take pride in providing Clean Green™ Cannabis, excellent customer service, and satisfaction! ❤️ ✌️ Stay lifted, Maggie's Farm!
This place is very clean, very professional, and the staff takes care of you very well
All super nice and know what your looking for
Staff is informative and helpful.
It's the best MMJ to get what you need. The people are very helpful and patient with the clients questions. Specials are great too. Glad to be a member. ...